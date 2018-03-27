Country singer Ashley McBryde silences all doubters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Ashley McBryde has been hearing the critics since she was a kid in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. Her algebra teacher told her she would never make it as a singer, but that only pushed McBryde to work harder.

McBryde was releasing her own records independently when a song about her ailing father called "Bible and a .44" caught the attention of Eric Church and Garth Brooks.

Now she's on the verge of her first major label album, "Girl Going Nowhere," being released Friday.

And every night McBryde sings the album's title track lyrics, "Where they said I'd never be is exactly where I am," the crowd is singing right alongside her.