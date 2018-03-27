Greece to restart soccer league after anti-violence pledge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government has lifted its suspension of the country's soccer league after saying it received a commitment from clubs to reform rules aimed at combating violence.

League organizers say games will restart Saturday with additional midweek matches to be planned to compensate for the two-week suspension.

The government announced the decision Tuesday following talks with Greek clubs and a delegation from FIFA which visited Athens this month and had threatened to expel the country from international competition.

The suspension was ordered after PAOK chairman Ivan Savvidis confronted a referee on the field with a holstered gun strapped to his belt. PAOK and Savvidis are facing disciplinary action and court appearances because of the incident.