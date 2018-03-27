Micronesia: Scenic island-hopping and a lesson in letting go

POHNPEI STATE, Micronesia (AP) — A trip to Micronesia means island-hopping, stargazing, wreck-diving and scenic views.

But be prepared for the unpredictable. You won't be competing with crowds to see sights like the ancient city of Nan Madol on the island of Pohnpei (PAWN-PAY) but you might be frustrated by the relative lack of a tourist infrastructure in many places. It's a great destination for unplugging, but for travelers accustomed to having everything planned out just so, it's also a lesson in letting go.

Travelers can access the islands via United Airline's Island Hopper route from Honolulu to Guam. In addition to Pohnpei, stops include Majuro (MAH-zhu-row), a coral atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, 4 ½ hours from Hawaii, and Chuuk (CHOOK) State, a large atoll known for world-class wreck diving.