Mozart's 'Cosi' meets Coney Island in Met Opera production

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera has a new production of Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" that moves the action from 18th-century Naples, Italy, to a modern-day boardwalk amusement park much like Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Director Phelim McDermott says he hopes the setting creates "a slightly magical world where people get swept up in a romantic dream."

The opera will be broadcast to movie theaters worldwide Saturday as part of the Met's "Live in HD" series.

The Metropolitan Opera is a company based in New York City.