Get lost in 32 rooms of books at the Book Loft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Are you longing to lose yourself in a good read?
If you find yourself in Columbus, Ohio, consider getting lost in a 32-room bookstore, The Book Loft of German Village.
The independent bookstore opened more than 40 years ago. It's a maze of literature, selling everything from best-sellers to bargain books. It's located south of downtown in the historic German Village neighborhood.
The shop provides a map to help intrepid readers find literary gems among the tomes.
The store is located in a small strip of handsome red brick, pre-Civil War buildings. Visitors will see a "Willkommen" sign and a garden path lined with park benches, reminiscent of a European outdoor cafe.
Open seven days a week, the store carries 150,000 individual titles with over 500,000 books in stock.