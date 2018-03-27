Get lost in 32 rooms of books at the Book Loft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Are you longing to lose yourself in a good read?

If you find yourself in Columbus, Ohio, consider getting lost in a 32-room bookstore, The Book Loft of German Village.

The independent bookstore opened more than 40 years ago. It's a maze of literature, selling everything from best-sellers to bargain books. It's located south of downtown in the historic German Village neighborhood.

The shop provides a map to help intrepid readers find literary gems among the tomes.

The store is located in a small strip of handsome red brick, pre-Civil War buildings. Visitors will see a "Willkommen" sign and a garden path lined with park benches, reminiscent of a European outdoor cafe.

Open seven days a week, the store carries 150,000 individual titles with over 500,000 books in stock.