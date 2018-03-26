|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|26
|3
|1
|85
|20
|81
|Man United
|30
|20
|5
|5
|58
|23
|65
|Liverpool
|31
|18
|9
|4
|73
|34
|63
|Tottenham
|30
|18
|7
|5
|59
|25
|61
|Chelsea
|30
|17
|5
|8
|52
|27
|56
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|6
|10
|55
|41
|48
|Burnley
|30
|11
|10
|9
|27
|26
|43
|Leicester
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|43
|40
|Everton
|31
|11
|7
|13
|37
|50
|40
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|9
|13
|37
|49
|36
|Watford
|31
|10
|6
|15
|39
|55
|36
|Brighton
|30
|8
|10
|12
|28
|40
|34
|Newcastle
|30
|8
|8
|14
|30
|40
|32
|Swansea
|30
|8
|7
|15
|25
|42
|31
|Huddersfield
|31
|8
|7
|16
|25
|52
|31
|Crystal Palace
|31
|7
|9
|15
|30
|48
|30
|West Ham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|36
|57
|30
|Southampton
|30
|5
|13
|12
|29
|44
|28
|Stoke
|31
|6
|9
|16
|29
|58
|27
|West Brom
|31
|3
|11
|17
|24
|49
|20
|Saturday, March 31
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
West Ham vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Man City 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 1
Arsenal vs. Stoke 1230 GMT
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|38
|25
|7
|6
|69
|33
|82
|Cardiff
|37
|23
|7
|7
|58
|31
|76
|Fulham
|38
|19
|12
|7
|66
|41
|69
|Aston Villa
|38
|20
|9
|9
|61
|37
|69
|Derby
|37
|16
|14
|7
|55
|34
|62
|Middlesbrough
|38
|18
|8
|12
|54
|36
|62
|Bristol City
|38
|16
|13
|9
|54
|42
|61
|Preston
|38
|15
|15
|8
|48
|37
|60
|Sheffield United
|38
|18
|6
|14
|51
|43
|60
|Millwall
|38
|15
|13
|10
|46
|37
|58
|Brentford
|38
|14
|12
|12
|54
|46
|54
|Ipswich
|38
|15
|7
|16
|47
|48
|52
|Norwich
|38
|13
|13
|12
|41
|44
|52
|Leeds
|38
|14
|8
|16
|50
|53
|50
|QPR
|38
|12
|11
|15
|45
|55
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|13
|7
|18
|43
|54
|46
|Sheffield Wednesday
|38
|9
|14
|15
|41
|52
|41
|Hull
|38
|9
|12
|17
|53
|59
|39
|Bolton
|38
|9
|12
|17
|33
|56
|39
|Reading
|38
|8
|12
|18
|44
|57
|36
|Barnsley
|38
|7
|12
|19
|37
|56
|33
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|6
|23
|28
|57
|33
|Burton Albion
|38
|7
|9
|22
|27
|67
|30
|Sunderland
|38
|5
|13
|20
|38
|68
|28
|Friday, March 30
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest 1200 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Reading vs. QPR 1630 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Wolverhampton 1630 GMT
Derby vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
|Saturday, March 31
Birmingham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Preston vs. Derby 1145 GMT
Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Shrewsbury
|38
|23
|9
|6
|51
|28
|78
|Wigan
|36
|23
|8
|5
|68
|23
|77
|Blackburn
|37
|22
|10
|5
|70
|35
|76
|Rotherham
|38
|20
|5
|13
|63
|45
|65
|Scunthorpe
|39
|15
|14
|10
|56
|47
|59
|Peterborough
|38
|15
|12
|11
|60
|48
|57
|Plymouth
|38
|16
|9
|13
|47
|47
|57
|Portsmouth
|38
|17
|4
|17
|48
|47
|55
|Charlton
|37
|15
|10
|12
|46
|46
|55
|Bradford
|37
|16
|5
|16
|49
|54
|53
|Bristol Rovers
|38
|15
|6
|17
|54
|57
|51
|Southend
|38
|13
|11
|14
|45
|55
|50
|Gillingham
|37
|12
|13
|12
|42
|41
|49
|Blackpool
|38
|11
|14
|13
|44
|48
|47
|Doncaster
|37
|11
|13
|13
|45
|44
|46
|Oxford United
|37
|12
|9
|16
|52
|57
|45
|Fleetwood Town
|38
|12
|9
|17
|50
|57
|45
|Walsall
|38
|11
|11
|16
|47
|57
|44
|AFC Wimbledon
|38
|11
|9
|18
|37
|49
|42
|Oldham
|36
|10
|10
|16
|50
|62
|40
|Northampton
|39
|10
|10
|19
|36
|63
|40
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|9
|12
|17
|37
|51
|39
|Rochdale
|36
|7
|14
|15
|35
|45
|35
|Bury
|38
|7
|9
|22
|31
|57
|30
|Tuesday, March 20
Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2
|Wednesday, March 21
Walsall 0, Wigan 3
|Saturday, March 24
Bradford 1, Gillingham 0
Charlton 2, Plymouth 0
Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 0
Southend 2, Rotherham 0
Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Peterborough 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton 0
Oldham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Bury 0, Wigan 2
|Sunday, March 25
Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0
|Thursday, March 29
Blackburn vs. Bradford 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT
|Friday, March 30
Oxford United vs. Scunthorpe 1145 GMT
Wigan vs. Oldham 1200 GMT
Northampton vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
|Saturday, March 31
Walsall vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Peterborough vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wigan 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Bury vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|39
|21
|11
|7
|81
|40
|74
|Accrington Stanley
|37
|23
|5
|9
|64
|40
|74
|Wycombe
|39
|20
|10
|9
|73
|54
|70
|Notts County
|39
|18
|12
|9
|61
|42
|66
|Exeter
|38
|20
|6
|12
|50
|41
|66
|Coventry
|38
|19
|7
|12
|47
|31
|64
|Mansfield Town
|38
|16
|15
|7
|56
|40
|63
|Lincoln City
|38
|16
|13
|9
|53
|40
|61
|Swindon
|38
|19
|3
|16
|59
|58
|60
|Carlisle
|39
|15
|12
|12
|56
|49
|57
|Colchester
|39
|14
|13
|12
|47
|43
|55
|Newport County
|38
|13
|14
|11
|48
|49
|53
|Crawley Town
|39
|15
|8
|16
|49
|54
|53
|Cambridge United
|39
|13
|12
|14
|39
|51
|51
|Cheltenham
|39
|12
|12
|15
|58
|57
|48
|Stevenage
|38
|11
|11
|16
|50
|56
|44
|Crewe
|39
|13
|4
|22
|49
|63
|43
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|42
|Morecambe
|38
|9
|14
|15
|37
|47
|41
|Forest Green
|39
|11
|7
|21
|47
|67
|40
|Port Vale
|39
|9
|12
|18
|41
|54
|39
|Grimsby Town
|39
|9
|10
|20
|32
|61
|37
|Chesterfield
|37
|9
|7
|21
|40
|66
|34
|Barnet
|39
|7
|9
|23
|34
|58
|30
|Tuesday, March 20
Crewe 3, Forest Green 1
Port Vale 0, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Colchester 0
|Wednesday, March 21
Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3
|Saturday, March 24
Coventry 4, Grimsby Town 0
Forest Green 2, Mansfield Town 0
Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0
Wycombe 0, Port Vale 0
Exeter 3, Swindon 1
Newport County 1, Crewe 2
Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham 5
Stevenage 0, Colchester 1
Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 1
Luton Town 2, Barnet 0
|Sunday, March 25
Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1
|Friday, March 30
Cheltenham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Barnet vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT
|Monday, April 2
Coventry vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Barnet 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT