Eagle-themed concert held in central Taiwan to promote eagle watching tours and a bike route

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Tai-mountain National Scenic Area held activities on March 24 and 25 at Bagua Mountain Ecosystems Visitor Center in central Taiwan to promote local tourism, attracting a total of 6,500 visitors, according to the scenic area office.

The activities included an eagle-theme concert, which took place in the afternoon of March 24. About 1,340 visitors attended the concert which featured performances from National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra, Anka Phaway from South America, and famous Taiwanese singer Samson Shih. Eagle-themed songs from 11 countries were performed in the concert.

Besides the concert, the scenic area office also organized free shuttle buses to provide free guided tours to the nearby city of Changhua. A total of 1,058 visitors took the bus to visit characteristic stores in the city.

During the activities, the organizer also promoted the eagle watching tours that will be launched in April and the “13920 bike route” that starts from the 20 kilometer mark of Changhua County Route 139 to Feng Shan Temple in Nantou City.

Photo from Tai-mountain National Scenic Area website