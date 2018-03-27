Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;12;75%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;91;69;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;NE;6;39%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;Cloudy with a shower;78;58;E;10;38%;80%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;64;49;Sunny and pleasant;68;53;S;7;58%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;48;39;Chilly with rain;45;37;WNW;9;88%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;36;31;Mostly cloudy;39;27;NW;6;71%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;72;57;Warmer with sunshine;85;58;E;7;32%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds;37;16;Partly sunny, chilly;32;20;S;13;82%;15%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;75;63;Warmer;82;68;ENE;4;69%;66%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;51;Spotty showers;60;50;N;8;65%;70%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;73;63;A shower in the p.m.;73;63;N;8;67%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with sunshine;89;68;Cloudy and hot;95;77;SSE;9;28%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;100;73;Showers around;90;73;SW;5;71%;63%;11

Bangalore, India;High clouds;93;69;Increasing clouds;94;70;SSE;5;46%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;89;79;A t-storm around;92;80;S;9;67%;76%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;60;50;Partly sunny;64;50;ENE;8;68%;24%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;Warm with some sun;77;48;SSE;7;24%;9%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;50;33;Periods of sun;57;38;SSE;5;60%;8%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;47;36;A little rain;43;40;ESE;11;75%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;50;An afternoon shower;66;51;SSE;6;73%;76%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;83;62;Clouds and sun, nice;82;62;ESE;10;51%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;51;33;Spotty showers;50;41;ESE;7;76%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with rain;47;42;Morning rain, cloudy;49;36;WNW;11;83%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then cloudy;44;29;Partly sunny;51;31;NNE;6;75%;14%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;52;33;Spotty showers;54;40;S;6;68%;70%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;73;64;Nice with some sun;78;67;E;7;73%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;85;65;A thunderstorm;86;64;NNW;4;45%;83%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;Sunny and nice;71;50;WSW;10;54%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with some sun;88;73;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;60;NW;18;24%;66%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;75;55;Sun and clouds, nice;70;59;NNW;9;67%;41%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Some sun;77;65;ENE;4;71%;39%;12

Chennai, India;Inc. clouds;95;80;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;SSE;12;66%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A little rain;53;39;Clouds and sun;53;42;SSE;6;62%;56%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;6;73%;63%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;38;29;Cloudy and windy;35;30;E;22;68%;63%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;75;65;Sunshine, pleasant;75;66;NNW;10;84%;26%;11

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;73;56;Showers and t-storms;65;53;NW;7;81%;69%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;84;74;Showers around;88;74;S;5;78%;71%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;Hazy and very hot;101;68;NNW;7;25%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;50;32;An afternoon shower;54;29;NNE;7;44%;73%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;90;74;Partly sunny, hotter;98;74;S;6;52%;2%;10

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;96;75;Showers around;89;73;SSW;5;69%;70%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;46;35;Spotty showers;47;33;SW;14;73%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and a t-storm;62;50;Partly sunny, warmer;71;53;N;8;41%;36%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;69;56;Partly sunny, nice;70;56;W;6;66%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, nice;79;68;A morning t-storm;77;69;SE;9;77%;82%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;77;60;A stray t-shower;76;59;SE;6;68%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;80;66;Sunshine and nice;83;65;E;11;51%;3%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;30;11;A bit of a.m. snow;32;14;N;8;66%;72%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;76;Partly sunny;94;77;SE;6;60%;44%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;Sunshine, pleasant;76;66;ESE;8;72%;16%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;NE;4;60%;34%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;Partly sunny, warm;102;75;SE;5;30%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;Hazy sun and hot;92;63;N;9;31%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A downpour;59;47;A morning shower;55;46;NNE;9;85%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SW;6;72%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;92;78;Sunny and very warm;94;80;SSE;11;43%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;78;55;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;NW;5;57%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;74;47;Sunny, nice and warm;74;47;WNW;4;22%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;97;72;Hazy sun, summerlike;102;73;WSW;5;37%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;82;53;A t-storm in spots;81;53;SSW;6;49%;70%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;108;80;Sunny and hot;110;80;NW;8;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;49;30;Partly sunny, colder;38;25;E;6;68%;67%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;74;Some sun, a shower;87;74;NNE;10;54%;41%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;92;74;Mostly cloudy;90;75;NW;7;69%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;Hazy and very warm;100;78;SSW;8;51%;1%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;88;75;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SW;3;70%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;38;A t-storm in spots;54;36;E;7;68%;55%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;92;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSW;8;71%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;Mostly sunny;75;67;SSE;7;75%;33%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;70;48;Cloudy;64;50;NW;8;74%;13%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;56;38;Cooler, morning rain;44;35;WSW;9;82%;78%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;Sunny and nice;78;54;SSE;5;46%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SSW;6;78%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warmer;69;46;Partly sunny, mild;70;47;WSW;5;49%;15%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;81;Some sun, a shower;90;79;SE;5;65%;56%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;87;75;A t-storm around;85;76;E;5;76%;78%;8

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;89;74;Partly sunny;90;76;SE;6;55%;32%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;72;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;58;SSE;13;40%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;54;Partly sunny, nice;83;52;S;6;24%;3%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;76;68;Nice with some sun;77;69;ESE;14;57%;34%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;34;17;Partly sunny, cold;33;18;SE;5;35%;5%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;80;Decreasing clouds;88;80;E;11;72%;29%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;72;62;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;NE;7;71%;13%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;35;Rain and snow shower;45;35;N;1;71%;56%;1

Moscow, Russia;Colder;28;11;Turning cloudy;29;11;W;5;53%;7%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;73;Hazy sun;93;73;SW;7;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;59;A t-storm in spots;75;61;NE;13;74%;65%;12

New York, United States;High clouds;49;39;A morning shower;50;44;SSW;9;71%;58%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Mostly cloudy;71;56;ENE;7;48%;69%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;30;24;Partly sunny;33;21;WSW;11;85%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;70;48;Sunny and mild;70;49;S;6;54%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. shower or two;34;15;Partly sunny, chilly;36;17;NE;4;41%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;44;33;Low clouds;45;33;E;6;81%;33%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;NNE;8;75%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;92;76;Partly sunny;93;76;NW;12;60%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;86;73;A shower in spots;88;76;ENE;9;68%;59%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;57;44;Morning rain, cloudy;56;38;WNW;14;83%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;57;Sunny and nice;75;59;SSE;9;57%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;94;77;Mostly sunny, nice;94;77;SW;7;57%;61%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;88;75;A t-storm around;90;74;E;9;73%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;89;69;A shower in spots;91;70;NE;6;41%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;47;35;A touch of rain;49;40;S;7;73%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;75;49;Clouds and sun, mild;67;44;WNW;9;52%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;67;55;Heavy showers;67;54;NNW;8;76%;92%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;70;49;Partial sunshine;71;52;SSW;5;68%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;Brief a.m. showers;84;75;SE;8;77%;98%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;42;36;Increasing clouds;47;36;E;16;50%;29%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;21;Decreasing clouds;35;21;NE;3;51%;25%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;73;Mostly sunny;87;72;ENE;6;68%;29%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;90;70;Sunshine and hot;96;72;SE;7;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;62;41;Partly sunny;61;48;SE;9;66%;20%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;28;11;Turning cloudy, cold;28;12;WSW;7;68%;75%;3

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;Sunny;68;51;WSW;6;73%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;84;63;Nice with some sun;83;62;ENE;10;53%;9%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;79;71;Some sun, a shower;79;71;NE;11;76%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;80;65;Partial sunshine;79;65;SSW;5;66%;52%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;Sun, some clouds;80;53;SE;12;26%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;Sunny and beautiful;86;58;SW;6;35%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;82;68;A shower in spots;82;67;NNE;13;66%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;70;42;A thick cloud cover;65;45;NW;7;72%;14%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;53;43;Cloudy;52;43;SE;6;71%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;69;52;SW;7;57%;29%;6

Shanghai, China;Warm with sunshine;73;57;Mostly sunny, warm;77;61;SSE;9;56%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;82;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;N;7;80%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower;49;30;Partly sunny;52;29;SSW;6;65%;4%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;72;Afternoon showers;84;72;NE;3;64%;85%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and chilly;34;20;Decreasing clouds;37;20;SW;5;45%;1%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;77;67;Sunny;82;69;N;11;61%;12%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A passing shower;82;66;Mostly sunny;80;67;ESE;9;62%;4%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, cold;30;17;Decreasing clouds;33;21;W;8;42%;39%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;60;48;Partly sunny, warmer;69;54;E;5;56%;59%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;62;45;Mostly sunny;69;48;NNE;6;57%;59%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;81;62;Warm with some sun;81;65;NNW;10;14%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;Some brightening;89;62;SSW;9;39%;52%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;55;41;Partly sunny;63;39;ENE;7;52%;26%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Thickening clouds;69;53;Mostly sunny;73;53;S;7;59%;0%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain;42;37;Cloudy;46;36;NE;5;75%;65%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;62;54;Cool with sunshine;63;54;SW;14;62%;7%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;62;51;Clearing;68;51;SW;12;60%;14%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cooler;49;24;Sunny and mild;49;27;SE;8;32%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;53;39;Mostly cloudy;49;39;ENE;5;57%;32%;1

Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;50;33;Spotty showers;51;43;SE;5;76%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning out cloudy;85;72;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;SE;5;44%;30%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and colder;36;19;Partly sunny, cold;36;19;ENE;5;35%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;43;31;A little rain;43;32;ESE;6;61%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;70;61;A little a.m. rain;69;58;N;17;83%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;97;73;Sunny and very warm;100;74;W;6;45%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;70;45;Mostly cloudy, warm;69;50;ENE;3;38%;56%;5

