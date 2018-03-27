Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;19;75%;66%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;NE;10;39%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Cloudy with a shower;25;15;E;15;38%;80%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;S;11;58%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;9;4;Chilly with rain;7;3;WNW;15;88%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;2;0;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;NW;9;71%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Warmer with sunshine;29;15;E;12;32%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds;3;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-7;S;20;82%;15%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;24;17;Warmer;28;20;ENE;6;69%;66%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;11;Spotty showers;16;10;N;13;65%;70%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;17;A shower in the p.m.;23;17;N;13;67%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with sunshine;32;20;Cloudy and hot;35;25;SSE;14;28%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with clearing;38;23;Showers around;32;23;SW;8;71%;63%;11

Bangalore, India;High clouds;34;20;Increasing clouds;35;21;SSE;9;46%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;32;26;A t-storm around;33;27;S;14;67%;76%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;16;10;Partly sunny;18;10;ENE;14;68%;24%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Warm with some sun;25;9;SSE;11;24%;9%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;10;0;Periods of sun;14;3;SSE;8;60%;8%;5

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;8;2;A little rain;6;4;ESE;17;75%;87%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;10;An afternoon shower;19;11;SSE;10;73%;76%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;ESE;17;51%;3%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;10;1;Spotty showers;10;5;ESE;11;76%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with rain;8;6;Morning rain, cloudy;9;2;WNW;17;83%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then cloudy;7;-2;Partly sunny;11;-1;NNE;10;75%;14%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A passing shower;11;0;Spotty showers;12;5;S;10;68%;70%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;23;18;Nice with some sun;26;20;E;11;73%;4%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A thunderstorm;30;18;NNW;7;45%;83%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Sunny and nice;22;10;WSW;16;54%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with some sun;31;23;Mostly cloudy, hot;35;15;NW;29;24%;66%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;13;Sun and clouds, nice;21;15;NNW;15;67%;41%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Some sun;25;18;ENE;6;71%;39%;12

Chennai, India;Inc. clouds;35;26;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;SSE;19;66%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A little rain;12;4;Clouds and sun;12;6;SSE;9;62%;56%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;10;73%;63%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;3;-2;Cloudy and windy;2;-1;E;36;68%;63%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;24;18;Sunshine, pleasant;24;19;NNW;17;84%;26%;11

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;18;12;NW;11;81%;69%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Showers around;31;24;S;8;78%;71%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;38;19;Hazy and very hot;38;20;NNW;11;25%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;10;0;An afternoon shower;12;-1;NNE;12;44%;73%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;32;24;Partly sunny, hotter;37;23;S;10;52%;2%;10

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;24;Showers around;31;23;SSW;8;69%;70%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;8;2;Spotty showers;8;0;SW;22;73%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and a t-storm;17;10;Partly sunny, warmer;22;11;N;13;41%;36%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;20;13;Partly sunny, nice;21;13;W;9;66%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, nice;26;20;A morning t-storm;25;21;SE;15;77%;82%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;25;16;A stray t-shower;24;15;SE;9;68%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunshine and nice;28;18;E;17;51%;3%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-12;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-10;N;13;66%;72%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;35;25;SE;10;60%;44%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Sunshine, pleasant;24;19;ESE;12;72%;16%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;NE;6;60%;34%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;Partly sunny, warm;39;24;SE;7;30%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;Hazy sun and hot;33;17;N;15;31%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A downpour;15;8;A morning shower;13;8;NNE;14;85%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;9;72%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;33;25;Sunny and very warm;34;26;SSE;17;43%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;25;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;NW;9;57%;2%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;23;8;Sunny, nice and warm;24;8;WNW;7;22%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;36;22;Hazy sun, summerlike;39;23;WSW;9;37%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;28;12;A t-storm in spots;27;12;SSW;10;49%;70%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;42;27;Sunny and hot;43;26;NW;13;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;9;-1;Partly sunny, colder;3;-4;E;9;68%;67%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;Some sun, a shower;30;23;NNE;16;54%;41%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NW;11;69%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Hazy and very warm;38;25;SSW;13;51%;1%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SW;5;70%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;3;A t-storm in spots;12;2;E;11;68%;55%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;12;71%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Mostly sunny;24;20;SSE;11;75%;33%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;21;9;Cloudy;18;10;NW;12;74%;13%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;13;4;Cooler, morning rain;6;2;WSW;15;82%;78%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and nice;25;12;SSE;8;46%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;10;78%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and warmer;21;8;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;WSW;9;49%;15%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Some sun, a shower;32;26;SE;7;65%;56%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;31;24;A t-storm around;29;24;E;9;76%;78%;8

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SE;10;55%;32%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;14;SSE;21;40%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;S;10;24%;3%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;25;20;Nice with some sun;25;21;ESE;22;57%;34%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;1;-8;Partly sunny, cold;1;-8;SE;7;35%;5%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;32;27;Decreasing clouds;31;27;E;18;72%;29%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NE;12;71%;13%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Rain and snow shower;7;2;N;1;71%;56%;1

Moscow, Russia;Colder;-2;-12;Turning cloudy;-2;-12;W;9;53%;7%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Hazy sun;34;23;SW;11;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;21;74%;65%;12

New York, United States;High clouds;9;4;A morning shower;10;7;SSW;14;71%;58%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Mostly cloudy;22;13;ENE;11;48%;69%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-5;Partly sunny;0;-6;WSW;18;85%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;21;9;Sunny and mild;21;9;S;10;54%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. shower or two;1;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-8;NE;6;41%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;6;1;Low clouds;7;1;E;9;81%;33%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;NNE;13;75%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NW;20;60%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;30;23;A shower in spots;31;24;ENE;14;68%;59%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Morning rain, cloudy;13;3;WNW;22;83%;72%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny and nice;24;15;SSE;14;57%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;35;25;Mostly sunny, nice;35;25;SW;12;57%;61%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;14;73%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;32;20;A shower in spots;33;21;NE;10;41%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;8;2;A touch of rain;9;5;S;11;73%;86%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;24;9;Clouds and sun, mild;19;7;WNW;15;52%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;13;Heavy showers;19;12;NNW;13;76%;92%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Partial sunshine;22;11;SSW;8;68%;1%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;SE;13;77%;98%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;6;2;Increasing clouds;8;2;E;26;50%;29%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-6;Decreasing clouds;1;-6;NE;5;51%;25%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;10;68%;29%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunshine and hot;35;22;SE;11;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;16;9;SE;15;66%;20%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-11;Turning cloudy, cold;-2;-11;WSW;11;68%;75%;3

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Sunny;20;10;WSW;10;73%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;17;Nice with some sun;28;17;ENE;17;53%;9%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;26;22;Some sun, a shower;26;22;NE;17;76%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;27;18;Partial sunshine;26;18;SSW;9;66%;52%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;Sun, some clouds;27;12;SE;19;26%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Sunny and beautiful;30;14;SW;9;35%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;28;20;A shower in spots;28;19;NNE;20;66%;44%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;21;5;A thick cloud cover;18;7;NW;11;72%;14%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;12;6;Cloudy;11;6;SE;9;71%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;21;9;Mostly sunny, mild;21;11;SW;12;57%;29%;6

Shanghai, China;Warm with sunshine;23;14;Mostly sunny, warm;25;16;SSE;14;56%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;N;12;80%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower;9;-1;Partly sunny;11;-1;SSW;10;65%;4%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;22;Afternoon showers;29;22;NE;4;64%;85%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunshine and chilly;1;-7;Decreasing clouds;3;-7;SW;8;45%;1%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunny;28;20;N;18;61%;12%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A passing shower;28;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;ESE;14;62%;4%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-8;Decreasing clouds;0;-6;W;12;42%;39%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Partly sunny, warmer;21;12;E;8;56%;59%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;16;7;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;10;57%;59%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;27;16;Warm with some sun;27;18;NNW;17;14%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;Some brightening;32;16;SSW;15;39%;52%;3

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;13;5;Partly sunny;17;4;ENE;11;52%;26%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Thickening clouds;20;12;Mostly sunny;23;12;S;11;59%;0%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain;6;3;Cloudy;8;2;NE;8;75%;65%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;16;12;Cool with sunshine;17;12;SW;22;62%;7%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;17;11;Clearing;20;11;SW;19;60%;14%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cooler;9;-5;Sunny and mild;9;-3;SE;12;32%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;4;Mostly cloudy;9;4;ENE;8;57%;32%;1

Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;10;0;Spotty showers;11;6;SE;9;76%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning out cloudy;29;22;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;SE;8;44%;30%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and colder;2;-7;Partly sunny, cold;2;-7;ENE;8;35%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;6;-1;A little rain;6;0;ESE;10;61%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;21;16;A little a.m. rain;21;14;N;27;83%;82%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;W;10;45%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;21;7;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;10;ENE;5;38%;56%;5

