Six Taiwanese entrepreneurs present their ideals for a Smart City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the occasion of the Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei, six top Taiwanese entrepreneurs shared their views Tuesday on what their priorities were for a smart city, the Central News Agency reported.

Cheng Yu (鄭優), the chairman of Taiwan’s top telecommunications company Chunghwa Telecom (中華電信), identified digital technology innovation, leadership in the digital economy, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data among the major domains for his corporation.

Acer Inc. (宏碁) founder Stan Shih (施振榮) described Smart City as an important platform for the transformation of Taiwan’s information technology sector. The company would continue to contribute to the global community and he would help it transform into a supplier of software services, according to CNA.

Pegatron (和碩) Chairman T.H. Tung (童子賢) said the Smart City should continuously innovate on a sufficient economic scale while offering benefits to consumers and to society in general. Taiwanese businesses could turn into allies for global manufacturing in those areas, Tung said, while mentioning that the IoT and AI were still slow in progressing.

According to Advantech (研華) President Chaney Ho (何春盛), Taiwan had the talent and innovation for the IoT.

Asus (華碩) Vice Chairman and President Jonathan Tseng (曾鏘聲) said his company was increasing its involvement in smart education, smart healthcare and smart transportation.

Telecom operator Far EasTone (遠傳) Chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) described the smart city as the next important step in Taiwan’s economic development.

The 2018 Smart City Summit and Expo takes place March 27-30 at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei City.