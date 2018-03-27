Taipei Metro to allow passengers to ride with their bicycles on weekdays on a trial basis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) will allow passengers to travel by Taipei Metro with their bicycles on weekdays during the off-peak period from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a trial basis, starting from April 4, according to a press release issue by the TRTC on Tuesday.

The rules for taking a bicycle on the metro system on weekdays will be the same as the existing rules regarding taking bikes on the metro, TRTC said.

According to the existing rules, passengers who want to take a bicycle on the metro system should purchase an unrefundable single-journey ticket at the Information Counter of stations where bicycle access is allowed. The fare is NT$ 80 and the ticket is valid for one-person-with-one-bicycle only.

Passengers with regular (non-folded) bicycles may access the metro system from all stations except the following: (1)Tamsui Station (2)Taipei Main Station (3)Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station (4)Zhongshan Station (5)Daan Station (6)Zhongxiao Fuxing Station (7)Nanjing Fuxing Station (8)All stations on the Wenhu Line due to limited space.

Metro passengers traveling with their bicycles should take elevators and ride in the first or last cars, according to the existing rules.

Folding bicycles that have been folded and properly packed are allowed to be brought into stations, TRTC said, adding that they will be treated as luggage and no additional fare is required, according to TRTC.

Currently, TRTC only allows passengers to travel with their bicycles from 6 a.m. to the end of the service on Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays.

For related information, please visit the Taipei Metro website, or call 24-hour service hotline at (02) 218-12345, Taipei Citizen Hotline 1999 (02-27208889 or the 1999 Citizen Hotline (02-27208889 for out of the city).