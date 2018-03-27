Nadal to return for Spain against Germany in Davis Cup

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal is set to make his return from injury after being included on Spain's team for the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany next month.

Nadal hasn't played since January, when a muscle injury in his left leg forced him to retire in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Spain captain Sergi Bruguera named Nadal to a team that will also include David Ferrer, Pablo Carreno, Roberto Bautista and Feliciano Lopez.

Nadal hasn't played in the Davis Cup since September 2016.

The series against Germany will be played on outdoor clay inside a bull ring in Valencia on April 6-8.