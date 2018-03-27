Hong Kong star Anthony Wong finds long-lost brothers 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Famous Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生) today posted video of him finally meeting his two twin half-brothers for the first time his life in a video report released by the BBC today (March 27).

The 56-year-old Wong is of mixed heritage with a British father and a Cantonese mother. His biological father, Frederick William Perry was assigned to work as civil servant in Hong Kong during the British colonial era in 1955.

Wong's father left him and his mother when he was only four years old in the mid 1960s to emigrate to Australia where he would join his older family, never to return. Wong and his father exchanged letters, but he lost all contact with his father at the age of 12.

On Feb. 28, Wong's 74-year-old half-brothers John and David Perry saw Wong in an interview with BBC about his search for his father and noticed that the man standing next to Wong's mother holding him as an infant was also their father. John and David did not know how to contact Wong at first, but they eventually found his email address as the artistic director of the Dionysus Contemporary Theatre in Hong Kong and told him that they might be his half-brothers.



Photo of Wong with his father and mother. (Anthony Wong Facebook page)

In his interview with BBC, Wong describes his reaction to his long lost brothers contacting him as "amazing, impossible, and a miracle." On March 20, the three met in Hong Kong for the first time and Wong described it as "a miraculous thing," while David said "we hit it off straight away."

Unfortunately, their father passed away in 1988, and John and David said that their father had never mentioned his other family before his death. However, they say that they are not angry about the secret he had been hiding for decades and they believe their late mother, who died in 1972, probably never knew either.

Wong's newly found brothers have invited him to visit them and their family in Australia. Wong today uploaded a photo on his Facebook page saying, "The world is like a new chess match. So dramatic."



Wong (center) flanked by his half-brothers. (Photo from Anthony Wong Facebook page)

Though he experienced hardships as a person of mixed race in Hong Kong, he eventually became an accomplished actor with over 200 films to his credit now. Some of his best-known roles are in the films "Hard Boiled" and "Infernal Affairs," while in Hollywood film, he is known for his part as General Yang in "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor."

In past interviews, Wong often mentioned how his father left his mother and how he became very dependent on her in his youth and always remained very close to her as an adult. Now that he's met his older half-siblings, he says that he has been able to learn more about what his father was like.

Wong told the BBC that when his father still wrote him he would say, "if I was a good boy he would take care of everything for me. I think he knows I've been a good boy since then. So he's sent two brothers to me."