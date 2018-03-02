S. Koreans outraged over air pollution from China, government's lack of action

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korea has been covered in a fine haze of air pollution since last week that originated in China, with many residents becoming increasingly angry and alarmed.



There are currently hundreds of petitions with thousands of signatures building up on the official website of the Blue House, asking for the government to take action and hold China accountable in some manner. The Ministry of the Environment of the Republic of Korea announced emergency status and measures to reduce emissions on the morning of March 27.



Koreans are generally accustomed to dealing with clouds of smog and particulate matter that sweep over the country from time to time, however, the current wave of air pollution is proving a bit much for the public’s patience.



Local media Joong Ang Daily published an English language editorial criticizing the government’s response to the increasing health hazard posed by unchecked pollution. While not all air pollution in South Korea arrives from neighboring countries, it is reported that 30 to 50 percent of the hazardous PM2.5 particulate matter is coming directly from China.

Speaking to the current frustration of many living in South Korea, the editorial says the government “must demand concrete moves from Beijing to prove itself a guardian of national interests and lives.”



Over 670 petitions have appeared on the Blue House’s website appealing for the government to press China on its lack of emission control. The largest petition already has 116,000 signatures according to Liberty Times.