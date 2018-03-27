Writers for The Washington Post and BuzzFeed win Lukas award

NEW YORK (AP) — Staff writers for The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News have won awards for investigative nonfiction books.

The Post's Amy Goldstein won the $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize on Tuesday for her portrait of a Wisconsin community, "Janesville: An American Story."

For the first time, judges handed out two Lukas Work-in-Progress Awards, each worth $25,000. BuzzFeed's Chris Hamby won for "Soul Full of Coal Dust: The True Story of an Epic Battle for Justice" and Rachel Louise Snyder won for a book on domestic violence, "No Visible Bruises."

The Lukas prizes are named for the late author and investigative journalist.

Also Tuesday, Stephen Kotkin, won the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize for "Stalin: Waiting for Hitler, 1929-1941."