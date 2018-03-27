Greek defense min: No use of 'Macedonia' in name dispute

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leader of the Greek government's junior coalition partner says his party will not accept any solution in a name dispute with neighboring Macedonia that includes any derivative of the term "Macedonia."

Panos Kammenos, who is Greece's defense minister, said in a television interview Tuesday his right-wing Independent Greeks party will "prevent in any way the use of the term 'Macedonia'" in the neighboring country's name.

The two countries have disagreed for a quarter-century over the former Yugoslav republic's name, with Greece claiming its neighbor harbors territorial aspirations on the northern Greek province of the same name.

Athens and Skopje have intensified talks on the issue, and Greece's left-led government proposals have reportedly included derivatives of 'Macedonia.' A refusal by Kammenos' party to back the deal could threaten the government's stability.