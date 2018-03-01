  1. Home
No plans to remove President Chiang Kai-shek from banknotes: Taiwan premier

Chiang still features on NT$200 banknote and NT$1, NT$5 and NT$10 coins

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/27 17:27

President Chiang Kai-shek on the NT$200 note (photo courtesy of Chi-Hung Lin). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government has no plans to change banknotes or coins in order to remove effigies of President Chiang Kai-shek, Premier William Lai (賴清德) said Tuesday.

New Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said recently that if the new Transitional Justice Committee demands that all leftovers from the authoritarian era, including portraits of Chiang, are removed from the official currency, the bank will comply. At present, only the rarely seen NT$200 banknote and the NT$1, NT$5 and NT$10 coins still show the late president, who died in 1975.

Responding to questions from lawmakers Tuesday, Lai said neither his Cabinet nor the Central Bank had any plans to withdraw old currency and issue a new one with different images, the Central News Agency reported.

He added that it was impossible to anticipate what the Transitional Justice Committee, whose membership list might be announced Wednesday, would eventually decide.

Critics have alleged that a makeover for the New Taiwan dollar might cost up to NT$50 billion (US$1.7 billion). Lai said that even if changes would happen, they would not immediately affect all banknotes or coins, CNA reported.
William Lai
Central Bank
banknotes
Chiang Kai-shek
transitional justice

