New flight route between Taiwan and southern California officially opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Monday, March 26, US Congressman Ed Royce arrived in Taiwan with his wife Marie, flying on China Airlines’ inaugural flight from California’s San Bernadino’s Ontario International Airport to Taoyuan International Airport.



Arriving at Taoyuan International’s second terminal Monday evening, the Royces were met by Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-Tsan (鄭文燦), along with several China Airlines officials and airport staff, who enjoyed cake to commemorate the occasion.



Cheng said that the new flight route between California and Taoyuan will facilitate more travel between the U.S. and Taiwan. After nine months of preparation, the airport, the city and the airline are all happy to announce the official start of the new daily route.



Originally, the new route was expected to have two weekly flights, but after the substantial number of pre-booked flights, it was decided that the frequency of flights would be increased to one daily in each direction, reports NOW News.

The mayor also expressed his thanks to the state representative of San Bernadino County, Curt Hagman for his assistance in helping to establish the new route.



The mayor also remarked on the improving relations between the United States and Taiwan, mentioning Taiwan’s recent acceptance into the “Global Entry” program of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection program.



Taoyuan airport will likely be preparing to establish a special “Border Pre-clearance” area for travelers headed to the United States, following recent approval by the U.S. Customs Dept. for Taiwan to implement “Border Pre-clearance” protocol.



Congressman Royce, arriving in Taiwan on his 6th visit , also praised the relationship between the United States and Taiwan, while also praising the “Taiwan Travel Act” as a major step forward in bilateral relations.