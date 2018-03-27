Taiwan’s Shei-Pa National Park snow season policy extended to the end of April due to unmelted snow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters (雪霸國家公園) said Tuesday that even though it’s spring time and the temperatures are rising, many places in the national park are still covered with snow and therefore the park’s snow season policy and service will be extended to the end of April.



Cheng Jui-chang (鄭瑞昌), the deputy director of the national park, said that as the national park area had received several heavy snowfalls this year, several places around the cirques of Xue Mountain (雪山) were reported to be still covered by 20 cm unmelted snow. Conditions of many places along several popular hiking routes in the national park remained icy, he added.

Shei-Pa National Park Director Chung Ming-shan (鍾銘山) said that currently dangerous stretches in the national park include the 10.4 K-10.9 K stretch and 8.8 K Black Forest stretches of the Xue Mountain route, 9.8K of the Dabajian Mountain route, the V-shaped valley in front of Pintian Mountain (品田山) along the four peaks route (四秀線), and Pintian Cliff (品田斷崖) and Sumida Cliff (素密達斷崖) along the Shengleng Trail (Holy Ridge Trail).

According to the national park headquarter, the park’s snow season policy and service, which originally ends at the end of March, will be extended to the end of April.



The national park’s statistics showed that there have been four falling incidents, resulting in three injuries and fortunately no deaths, since the snow season began this year.

Chung reminded mountain trekkers to beware stretches of the trails prone to icy conditions and be equipped with ice axes, helmets and other ice climbing tools, adding that risk assessments must be done to ensure safety.

(photo from CNA, courtesy of Shei-Pa National Park)