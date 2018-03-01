Taiwan to name ex-DPP lawmaker to head Transitional Justice Committee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A former member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and of the government watchdog body the Control Yuan will head the new Transitional Justice Committee, reports said Tuesday.

Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄), 73, is likely to be named when the government announces the first chief of the committee on Wednesday, the Central News Agency reported.

The Legislative Yuan approved a Transitional Justice Act last December, providing for the formation of the committee which will review files from Taiwan’s authoritarian period, which includes the 228 Incident in 1947, an uprising after which thousands of people were killed, executed or disappeared, and the following years of White Terror.

The committee is also expected to decide how to move forward with the removal of leftovers from that era, including the numerous statues of President Chiang Kai-shek, and eventually his other effigies, still present on banknotes and coins.

Huang told CNA that he had been “asked” about the committee, but not who had done the asking and whether he had accepted any offer.

The Transitional Justice Committee will count nine members to be nominated by the premier and approved by the Legislative Yuan.