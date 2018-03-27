Dramatic body camera video surfaces of deadly Kaohsiung shootout

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Dramatic video of the deadly shootout that broke out between police and drug suspects in Kaohsiung early this morning has been posted on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社).

A suspected criminal was gunned down by police when he fired his weapon at them early this morning (March 27) in Kaohsiung City shortly after officers began to close in on the vehicle he was in to apprehend him and his alleged accomplices, reported Apple Daily.

At 3 a.m. this morning, a 43-year-old man wanted in connection with robberies and drug offenses, Chen Chi-an (陳祈安), was found by Kaohsiung City police to be seated in a vehicle with his associates Hung I-yuan (洪億原) and Chen I-cheng (陳羿丞), which was parked in a red no-parking zone at the corner of Dashun Road and Dingshan Street in the city's Sanmin District.

When police officers Shih Chien-an (施建安) and Yu Ho-chien (余和謙) approached the car, they ordered the three men to exit the vehicle, but they refused. The two officers then pointed their weapons at the vehicle and repeated their command.

Suddenly, Chen, who was wearing a SWAT tactical vest came out of the right backseat of the car and pointed a modified Taurus pistol at Yu and fired at him, however, his weapon soon jammed. Yu immediately returned fire while Hung also began firing as he pushed Chen down.

In the the body camera video released of one of the police officers at the scene, the officer can be seen pointing his gun toward the vehicle as he starts to approach it. Both the front and rear passenger doors of the white vehicle as instructed by police.

However, the officer with the body camera on suddenly yells "There's a gun!" And shots immediately ring out in all directions as both suspects and police exchange gunfire and officers yell at the men to comply with their instructions.

The officer with the camera on his body moves from one side of the vehicle to the other, gunfire and shouts continue. There is a lull, and then more shots are fired.

According to police, including warning shots, officers fired a total of 22 times, with one bullet entering Chen's left hip and traveling up to his right chest. Chen was immediately rushed to the hospital, but because of a massive loss of blood, doctors were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead.

The two other suspects were taken into police custody and officers confiscated two Colt RM22401 sub-machine guns, a modified Clark pistol, one modified Mauser HSc Mod. 19, two modified Taurus handguns and 305 rounds of ammunition. Police also found two packets of Heroin weighing 0.4 grams, five packets of of amphetamine weighing 127.8 grams, a pipe, NT$495,000 in cash and various gun modification tools. There was also a pet parrot found in the vehicle.