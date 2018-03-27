Taiwan updates APEC initiative promoting digital transformation

Taipei (CNA) - A Taiwanese delegation attending the 46th small and medium enterprise (SME) working group meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Brunei will update the country's initiative to help SMEs with digital transformation.



The delegation is headed by Hu Pei-ti (胡貝蒂), deputy director-general of the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration under the Ministry of Economic Affairs.



At the APEC SME working group meeting in Bandar Seri Begawan from Monday to Wednesday, Taiwan will propose the fourth phase of the APEC O2O (online-to-online) Initiative, which has been endorsed by Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Chile, the bureau said in a statement.



The group will seek APEC subsidies for the implementation of the next phase of the initiative, which was conceived to empower SMEs to embrace digital transformation in the digital era, the bureau said, describing the initiative as one of Taiwan's "concrete contributions" at APEC.



This year, Taiwan is working with countries such as Brunei, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam to carry out the third-phase of the APEC O2O Initiative by organizing five O2O international forums in countries outside Taiwan and holding an APEC O2O summit in Taiwan.



Startups and SMEs from APEC member-states have also been invited to promote their businesses in Taiwan, according to the bureau.



(By Liao Yu-yang and Elizabeth Hsu)

