Egypt holds 2nd day of presidential election; outcome known

Fatma Mounir, a supporter of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, wears a T-shirt with his picture as she chants national songs in front of a polling stat
Ballots with photos and names of presidential candidates Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, at top, and Moussa Mustafa Moussa, are visible inside a ballot box at
In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi votes in Cairo, Egypt. Polls opened on Monday in E
Egyptian presidential candidate Moussa Mustafa Moussa holds a ballot before casting his vote during the first day of the presidential election, at a p
A woman waves an Egyptian national flag as she hangs out a car window outside a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, March 26, 2018. Polls opened
In this photo released by the Egyptian Presidency, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi follows the voting in the presidential election at his campaign he
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptians are voting for a second day in a lackluster election that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out of the balloting.
Voters can choose between el-Sissi, the general-turned-president who came to power after ousting in 2013 his elected but divisive Islamist predecessor, Mohammed Morsi, and an obscure politician who registered at the last minute and says he doesn't oppose el-Sissi's policies, Moussa Mustafa Moussa.
With the outcome known, el-Sissi's focus will be on keeping voter turnout high enough to show citizens support his rule.
Tuesday is the second day of the three-day vote — a stretch apparently designed to boost participation. Reporting on the election is restricted, with journalists banned from asking voters who they support.