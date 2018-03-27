Thousands in Russian city rally after shopping mall fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with local officials after visiting a memorial for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a memorial made for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, a
People light candles by a floral tribute for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilo
A man speaks in a microphone in crowd gathered to pay last respects for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city of
A man holds a paper reading "64 dead" in a crowd gathered to pay last respects for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siber
People hold portraits of relatives as they gather to pay last respects for the victims of a fire in a multi-story shopping center in the Siberian city
MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of angry residents are rallying in the Russian city of Kemerovo to demand a full probe following a fire in a shopping mall that killed at least 64 people, many of them children.
The protesters are disputing the official death toll, saying that the authorities are hiding the real scale of the disaster.
The blaze engulfed the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo on Sunday, the first weekend of the school recess, trapping dozens of parents and children. Eyewitnesses reported that fire alarms were silent and many doors were locked.
President Vladimir Putin has flown to Kemerovo but has not spoken to the protesters yet.