Photo of the Day: Sunset in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An American living in New Taipei City's Sanchong District took this photo at sunset from his rooftop on March 12 and posted it the next day on the Facebook group Taiwan Photowalkers.

The photographer, Ryan Hevern, who originally hails from California, has lived in Taiwan for three years and co-founded Taiwan Adventure Outings. In the photo, Sanchong District is visible in the foreground, while the buildings in the distant, hazy background are in the city's Banqiao District.

As for Hevern's inspiration for taking the photo, he said, "I'm a sucker for beautiful sunsets, and I find they make this otherwise ugly building look gorgeous!"



Sunset in New Taipei's Sanchong District. (Photo by www.ryanhevern.com)