New Taipei Mayor meets head of China's Taiwan Affairs Council

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –- On Monday, March 26, The mayor of New Taipei City, Eric Chu (朱立倫), met with the newly appointed head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), Liu Jieyi (劉結一).



The meeting between the KMT politician and the head of China’s TAO came on the same day that Beijing commanded military aircraft to enter Taiwanese airspace, causing alarm on the island, resulting in the air force scrambling jets to monitor the activity of the Chinese aircraft.



Despite the provocative behavior of the Chinese government, coming just days after the Chinese aircraft carrier Lioaning passed through the Taiwan Strait and Xi Jinping threatened Taiwan with the “punishment of history,” the mayor of New Taipei felt it appropriate to meet with the TAO chief in Shanghai.



Eric Chu also expressed his position in agreement with the communist party that the “1992 Consensus” is a legitimate basis for cross-strait relations. Liu and Chu smiled, and shook hands before the press, while Liu claimed that the “One China” principle represents a “two sides of the Strait, one family ideology.”



The majority of Taiwanese citizens and political commentators agree that the “1992 Consensus,” in reference to a meeting held between the two countries in 1992, is little more than a political slogan, created in the early 2000s, which has been used by the KMT and the Communist Party of China as a rhetorical device to support Beijing’s claims to Taiwan.



The Mayor of New Taipei also said that China and Taiwan should continue to promote low-level exchanges, which will help foster better local governance on both sides of the Strait.



In response to the meeting and remarks of Chu, Taiwan’s top body addressing cross-strait relations, the Taiwan's MAC released an official statement, emphasizing that the “1992 Consensus” is not a legitimate basis for bilateral relations, and that the remarks of Eric Chu do not accurately reflect the views and sentiments of the Taiwanese people.

The MAC statement notes that the “One China Principle” and the “1992 Consensus” employed as they are by Beijing do not adequately reflect the status quo, and are intended to impose authoritarian pre-conditions for cross-strait dialogue on Taiwan’s democratic society, which is wholly unacceptable.



The statement also notes that while the MAC consistently maintains a policy aimed at developing peaceful cross-strait relations, it is the duty of the MAC and the Taiwanese government to protecting the national dignity of Taiwan, as well as the people’s rights and interest.



Given the recent climate of cross-strait politics, and perhaps despite his best intentions, the actions of New Taipei Mayor Eric Chu are not likely to garner much support from Taiwanese people for the mayor or the KMT.



According to Liberty Times, Chu did make a point to note that there are some differences in the interpretation of the supposed “1992 consensus" between the Communists and the KMT, but Liu Jieyi reportedly ignored the remark and stared blankly into the distance.

On March 21, a mere five days before the meeting with the New Taipei Mayor, Liu Jieyi, posted the following message on the TAO’s official website after being appointed to head the organization.



(Screen grab of the TAO's directors welcoming message)



“To solve the Taiwan Issue and achieve the complete reunification of the motherland, is a common aspiration of all Chinese compatriots, and is of a fundamental interest to the Chinese people. (Reunification) is also the sacred historic mission of the Communist Party and the Chinese Government.”



Liu also firmly emphasized the “1992 Consensus” and “One China” principle as prerequisites for the improvement of cross-strait relations in his welcoming message.

The actions and statements of Mayor Chu, appearing as they do to give support to the position of Liu Jieyi and Beijing’s TAO, have left many observers questioning the political savvy of the New Taipei Mayor.



(CNA Image)