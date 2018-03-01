Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to visit Swaziland in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Taiwan and Swaziland mark the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations this year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will visit the African country next month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced.

Due to pressure from China, Taiwan only has 20 official diplomatic allies left, most of them small or impoverished nations in the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Africa, with the Vatican as the only one in Europe.

Since taking office in May 2016, Tsai has visited allies in Latin America and the Caribbean, but not visited the African continent yet.

Within a week, MOFA will unveil the details of the president’s trip, which should take place in mid- or late April, the Central News Agency reported. As Taiwan’s only other African ally, Burkina Faso, was the scene of unrest recently, evaluations are still continuing whether Tsai should visit, MOFA said.

Plans were also still developing as to where Tsai should make stopovers on her way between Taiwan and southern Afica, reports said.

Last December, Tsai had talks at the Presidential Office with Swaziland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mgwagwa Gamedze, CNA reported.