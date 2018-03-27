Taiwanese student cites personal experience and calls on the public to pay attention to latent tuberculosis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A student shared his personal experience of latent tuberculosis in an “End TB” press conference on March 23, calling on all those who are informed that they may have a TB infection to seek treatment, thereby significantly reducing the risk of developing active tuberculosis.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) held the “End TB” press conference, during which a statement symbolizing the joint commitment of leaders from various sectors to end TB was signed. A giant light display with the logo and slogan “→｜END TB” was switched on for the first time on the walls outside the CDC building to promote public awareness of TB prevention.

At the press conference, Dr. Chiang Chen-yuan (江振源), who is the consultant to the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, highlighted the achievements of the international fight against TB, and urged any member of the public who develops TB symptoms to seek immediate medical attention and follow the physician’s treatment advice.

A student surnamed Lin shared his personal experience of latent tuberculosis. He said that despite his previous assumption that TB was a disease of the elderly, his experience had taught him that young people should not underestimate its threat. He called on all those who are informed that they may have a TB infection to seek treatment, thereby significantly reducing the risk of developing active tuberculosis, and to urge their schoolmates, friends and family members to do the same.

According to Taiwan CDC, thanks to the efforts of numerous medical institutes and public health agencies, the annual number of new TB cases in Taiwan decreased from 16,472 in 2005 to 9,754 in 2017, dropping below the symbolic figure of 10,000 for the first time. The mortality rate of TB cases was also lowered by 40%. Even the number of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis cases treated decreased from 440 in 2007 to 152 in 2017, Taiwan CDC said. In addition, the treatment success rate reached around 80%, which is far above the world average of 50%, according to the agency.

Any member of the public who has been informed of having come in contact with TB should undergo tests provided by public health authorities to assess whether they have latent TB infection, Taiwan CDC said, adding that if a latent TB infection is confirmed, immediate medical treatment can reduce the risk of developing active TB.

Those already exhibiting symptoms such as coughing up phlegm, coughing continuously for more than 2-3 weeks, chest pain, appetite loss, weight loss, or fever should seek immediate medical attention for early detection and treatment to protect their own health as well as the health of their family.