Republicans urge Trump to sell F-35 fighter jets to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two U.S. Republican senators in a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday urged him to allow Taiwan to procure Lockheed Martin F-35 Lighting fighter jets in order to counter China's mounting military threat to the country and region, reported Reuters.

Senators John Cornyn, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, and James Inhofe, the Senate Armed Services Committee's No. 2 Republican, sent a joint letter to Trump on Monday urging him to share the F-35 fighter jet with Taiwan, a little over a week since Taiwan Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) confirmed his country's interest in the fifth-generation combat aircraft.

The letter contends that the 65 out of a total fleet of 144 F-16's Taiwan has at its disposal at any given time is "not enough to maintain a credible defense."

The senators assert that the advanced fighter jets are badly needed to replace Taiwan's aging fighter fleet and failure to do so would place a greater burden on U.S. forces in the region:

"If Taiwan's air defence fleet is allowed to degenerate in number and quality, I am concerned that it would be destabilising and would encourage Chinese aggression to ensue. Additionally, I am concerned that Taiwan's military weakness and the inability to mount a credible air force would place an undue burden on forward-deployed US forces in North East Asia."

The letter also argued that the F-35s would be instrumental in countering China's estimated 1,500 missiles aimed at Taiwan:

"The survivability of the F-35B and modern long-range sensors could help Taiwan intercept Chinese missiles, promoting deterrence well into the next decade. The F-35B would not only provide a modern fifth-generation fighter, but would also bolster their capabilities in next-generation warfare."

The leaders emphasize the importance of enabling Taiwan to defend itself against a modernized Chinese military and to help it preserve its democracy.

"After years of military modernization, China shows the ability to wage war against Taiwan for the first time since the 1950's. However, with your leadership, it is possible to help Taiwan remain a democracy, free to establish a relationship with China that is not driven by military coercion.”

The White House has yet officially respond to the letter.

The advantage over other proposals of selling or leasing upgraded F-16s or refurbished F-15s is that the F-35, in addition to being far more modern, is that it can take off and land vertically. This would be vitally important to keep the fighter jets operational in the event Taiwan's airfields were destroyed by Chinese missile and bomber attacks.