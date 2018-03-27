Co-owner of water park company arrested over Kansas death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in Texas in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death.

Jeffrey Henry is being held without bond at the jail in Cameron County, Texas. A jail booking clerk says he'll remain there until a court appearance Tuesday.

Henry's arrest Monday follows a Kansas grand jury's indictment last week of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, and its former operations director, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges. They included a single count of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Caleb Schwab in 2016.

The boy died on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide.

Henry is co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts.