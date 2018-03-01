  1. Home
U.S.-China trade war is opportunity: Taiwan Premier

Washington wants to know how much of Taiwanese steel originates in China

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/27 13:57

Premier William Lai (left) with Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Facing a time of crisis, Taiwan also has an opportunity to learn and transform itself, Premier William Lai (賴清德) told lawmakers asking him about the impact of the trade war between the United States and China on the island nation Tuesday.

As U.S. President Donald Trump also slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from several countries including Taiwan, Lai said his government would continue to try and persuade Washington to grant an exemption, as it has done to several other countries. Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) visited the U.S. last week but failed to achieve success in his mission. Washington wanted to know what kind of percentage of Taiwanese steel and aluminum products actually originated in China, Lai said, so once that issue was researched, Taiwan would again send a delegation to the U.S., the Central News Agency reported.

Responding to questions from legislators, Lai said that both he and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had called interdepartmental government meetings to prepare strategies to respond to the trade war and reduce the damage to Taiwan to its lowest possible level.

If the trade war lasts, Taiwan should prepare for the departure of many Taiwanese investors from China and their return to the island, while they might also move to Southeast Asia or the U.S., he said. Investing in other countries might also help with spreading the risk, he added.
