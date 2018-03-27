  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/27 12:14
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 20 .730
x-Boston 51 23 .689 3
x-Philadelphia 43 30 .589 10½
New York 27 48 .360 27½
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 33 .548
Miami 39 35 .527
Charlotte 34 41 .453 7
Orlando 22 51 .301 18
Atlanta 21 53 .284 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 44 29 .603
x-Indiana 43 31 .581
Milwaukee 39 34 .534 5
Detroit 34 40 .459 10½
Chicago 24 49 .329 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 60 14 .811
San Antonio 43 31 .581 17
New Orleans 43 31 .581 17
Dallas 22 51 .301 37½
Memphis 20 54 .270 40
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 45 28 .616
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 2
Utah 42 32 .568
Minnesota 42 33 .560 4
Denver 40 34 .541
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 54 19 .740
L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 15
L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 22
Sacramento 24 50 .324 30½
Phoenix 19 56 .253 36

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103

Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT

Boston 104, Sacramento 93

L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106

New York 101, Washington 97

Portland 108, Oklahoma City 105

Houston 118, Atlanta 99

Utah 110, Golden State 91

Monday's Games

Charlotte 137, New York 128, OT

Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106

Philadelphia 123, Denver 104

Memphis 101, Minnesota 93

Boston 102, Phoenix 94

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.