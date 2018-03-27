|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tampa Bay
|76
|51
|21
|4
|106
|273
|217
|x-Boston
|74
|47
|17
|10
|104
|245
|189
|Toronto
|76
|45
|24
|7
|97
|257
|216
|Washington
|76
|45
|24
|7
|97
|240
|223
|Pittsburgh
|76
|43
|27
|6
|92
|251
|233
|Columbus
|76
|42
|29
|5
|89
|215
|208
|Philadelphia
|76
|38
|25
|13
|89
|230
|228
|New Jersey
|75
|39
|28
|8
|86
|225
|225
|Florida
|74
|39
|28
|7
|85
|226
|224
|Carolina
|76
|34
|31
|11
|79
|212
|240
|N.Y. Rangers
|76
|33
|35
|8
|74
|221
|245
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|31
|35
|10
|72
|242
|276
|Montreal
|77
|28
|37
|12
|68
|196
|245
|Detroit
|76
|27
|38
|11
|65
|194
|237
|Ottawa
|75
|26
|38
|11
|63
|204
|266
|Buffalo
|76
|24
|40
|12
|60
|177
|250
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|75
|48
|16
|11
|107
|243
|192
|x-Vegas
|76
|48
|21
|7
|103
|254
|205
|x-Winnipeg
|75
|46
|19
|10
|102
|250
|196
|San Jose
|76
|44
|23
|9
|97
|236
|206
|Minnesota
|75
|42
|24
|9
|93
|232
|213
|Anaheim
|76
|39
|24
|13
|91
|217
|204
|Los Angeles
|77
|42
|28
|7
|91
|224
|190
|Colorado
|76
|41
|27
|8
|90
|240
|222
|St. Louis
|75
|42
|28
|5
|89
|209
|196
|Dallas
|76
|38
|30
|8
|84
|215
|208
|Calgary
|77
|35
|32
|10
|80
|205
|234
|Edmonton
|76
|34
|36
|6
|74
|221
|243
|Chicago
|77
|31
|36
|10
|72
|217
|238
|Vancouver
|76
|27
|40
|9
|63
|197
|247
|Arizona
|76
|26
|39
|11
|63
|190
|242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO
Vancouver 4, Dallas 1
Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Anaheim 5, Edmonton 4, OT
|Monday's Games
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Carolina 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo 3, Toronto 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 4, Chicago 3, SO
Vegas 4, Colorado 1
Los Angeles 3, Calgary 0
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.