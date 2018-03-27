Mattis appears isolated as Trump adds hawkish Bolton

WASHINGTON (AP) — Of the issues that divide Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and President Donald Trump's incoming national security adviser, John Bolton, one stands out: North Korea.

Bolton, who will replace Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster on April 9, has publicly called for overthrowing the North Korean government. Mattis, a retired Marine general who knows intimately the costs of war, favors diplomacy to rid the North of its nuclear weapons and has said war on the Korean peninsula would be "catastrophic."

On Iran, too, Mattis would seem at odds with Bolton.

These and other matters of war and peace will test Mattis's influence with Trump as his national security team is overhauled.

Often described as a steadying or moderating influence on Trump, Mattis has little previous relationship with Bolton.