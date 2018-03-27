Monday's Major League Linescore

|Las Vegas
|001
|000
|0xx—1
|5
|0
|New York Mets
|000
|021
|xxx—3
|4
|0
deGrom, Blevins (4), Ramos (5), Sewald (6), and d'Arnaud; Harvey, Swarzak (4), Familia (5), Gsellman (6), Rhame (7), and Plawecki. W_Familia 1-1. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_Rhame. HRs_Conforto.
___
|Philadelphia
|123
|000
|000—6
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|100—3
|8
|2
Velasquez, Arano (5), Hernandez (6), Ramos (6), Singer (7), Bergjans (9), and Knapp; Williams, Santana (3), Kontos (5), Feliz (6), Schultz (7), Neverauskas (8), Smoker (8), Hellweg (9), and Diaz, Lavarnway. W_Velasquez 2-3. L_Williams 0-3. Sv_Bergjans. HRs_Kingery, Knapp.
___
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000—2
|8
|1
Eovaldi, Harrison (7), Franco (8), and Sucre, De la Calle; Liriano, Greene (7), Aumont (8), Schreiber (9), and McCann, Athmann. HRs_Miller; McCann, Jones.
___
|Baltimore
|100
|002
|031—7
|14
|2
|Norfolk
|000
|210
|012—6
|10
|0
Cashner, Gonzalez (4), Wotherspoon (6), Araujo (7), Chleborad (8), Faulkner (9), and Joseph, Sisco, Perez; None, and Susac, Fajardo. W_Araujo 2-0. Sv_Faulkner. HRs_Schoop.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|—9
|Charlotte
|—5
___
|Chicago Cubs
|020
|000
|000—2
|10
|2
|Boston
|011
|000
|20x—4
|8
|1
Darvish, Duensing (4), Cishek (5), Wilson (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Mazzoni (8), and Caratini, Gimenez; Porcello, Kelly (6), Hembree (7), Smith (8), Brasier (9), and Leon, Nunez. W_Hembree 1-0. L_Edwards Jr. 0-1. Sv_Brasier.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|030—5
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|210—3
|7
|1
Wacha, Bowman (5), Cecil (6), Mayers (7), Lyons (8), Leone (9), and Molina, Pena; Stroman, Barnes (5), Loup (6), Tepera (7), Oh (8), Osuna (9), and Martin, Maile. W_Mayers 1-0. L_Oh 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Ozuna.
___
|New York Yankees
|202
|000
|010—5
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|2
Gray, Betances (6), Robertson (7), Holder (8), Heller (9), Chapman (9), and Sanchez, Romine; McCarthy, Ramirez (4), Vizcaino (5), Minter (6), Freeman (7), Moylan (8), Brothers (9), and Flowers, Stewart. W_Gray 2-0. L_McCarthy 1-1. HRs_Stanton, Gregorius.
___
|Cincinnati
|013
|001
|000—5
|6
|0
|Texas
|303
|000
|00x—6
|11
|1
Mahle, Peralta (5), Quackenbush (7), Hughes (8), and Mesoraco, Cruz; Fister, Moore (3), Leclerc (4), Diekman (5), Bush (6), Martin (7), Claudio (8), Jepsen (8), Chavez (9), and Centeno, Nicholas. W_Moore 1-1. L_Mahle 1-1. Sv_Chavez. HRs_Duvall; Mazara, Odor.
___
|San Diego
|—8
|El Paso
|—6
___
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|40x—5
|10
|0
Suter, Jeffress (6), Hader (7), Torres-Costa (7), Knebel (8), and Pina, Bethancourt; McCullers Jr., Harris (4), Smith (5), Peacock (6), McCurry (6), Rondon (8), Giles (9), and McCann, Federowicz. W_McCurry 3-0. L_Hader 1-0. Sv_Giles. HRs_Tucker.
___