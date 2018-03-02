Canada Trade Office in Taipei makes donation to recovery efforts in Hualien, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On March 26, Canada’s representative to Taiwan, Mario Ste-Marie led a group to Hualien, to make a donation to the city’s recovery efforts, and also to thank the city government for their assistance following the deadly Feb. 6 earthquake which claimed the lives of two Canadian citizens.



On behalf of the employees of the Canada Trade Office in Taipei, Ste-Marie presented the city of Hualien with a donation of NT$50,000 to help support victims suffering in the wake of the February earthquake.



The director of Hualien’s Social Affairs Office, Chen Jiafu (陳加富) humbly accepted the donation raised by the Canada Trade Office employees.

Ste-Marrie also expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the Canadian government, for the assistance that Hualien provided in recovering and returning the bodies of the two Canadian citizens that lost their lives.



According to reports, the two Canadians were a couple, both originally born in Hong Kong, who had been naturalized as Canadian citizens. They were both 49 years old at the time of their death.

In addition to the donation from the Canada Trade Office, Ste-Marie also remarked on the charity program organized by the Canadain government called the “Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign” (GWGCC). Each year, the campaign provides funds to communities in need across the globe, reports Liberty Times.



This year, because of the earthquake in Hualien, the campaign has announced that all of the funds designated for Taiwan for the year 2018, will be directed towards reconstruction efforts in Hualien.