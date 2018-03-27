Taiwan to seek role in US' Indo-Pacific Strategy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Ed Royce, chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, at the Presidential Office Tuesday morning, and the president said that Taiwan could play a role in contributing to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Royce's sixth visit to Taipei kicked off as he took the first direct flight of Taiwan's China Airlines from Ontario International Airport in California, U.S. to Taoyuan International Airport on March 25 (local time).

Speaking of the bilateral relationship, President Tsai told Royce that she believes ties between Taiwan and the U.S. have been further strengthened in every aspect since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, 2017.

"We have not only seen more exchanges between senior officials of both countries, but also had more extensive discussions on issues of mutual interest as well as diverse cooperation in global projects," added the president.

In terms of Taiwan’s national security and international participation, the U.S. had also voiced support and provided help over the past year, continued the President.

Referring to the Indo-Pacific Strategy proposed by President Trump during his Asia tour last November, President Tsai said “a robust relationship between Taiwan and U.S. would be the foundation of peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“Taiwan has the ability and willingness to cooperate with the U.S. and make more contributions in the Indo-Pacific region,” added President Tsai.

The President also expressed gratitude towards Royce for promoting the Taiwan Travel Act and his consistent advocacy for closer ties between Taiwan and the U.S.

Royce was the cosponsor of the Taiwan Travel Act (H.R. 535) in the U.S. Congress, which encourages bilateral visits of all levels of U.S. and Taiwan officials. The bill passed the House and Senate respectively in January and February and was eventually singed by President Trump on March 16.

According to the American Institute in Taiwan, Royce will be having meetings with Taiwanese officials to “discuss issues of mutual interest to the United States and Taiwan” until his departure on March 28.

Royce was scheduled to meet with Legislative Yuan Speakers Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and Taiwan’s lawmakers later Tuesday, reports said.