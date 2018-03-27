One suspect dead after shootout with police in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A suspected criminal was gunned down by police when he fired his weapon at them early this morning (March 27) in Kaohsiung City shortly after officers began to close in on the vehicle he was in to apprehend him and his alleged accomplices, reported Apple Daily.

At 3 a.m. this morning, a 43-year-old man wanted in connection with robberies and drug offenses, Chen Chi-an (陳祈安), was found by Kaohsiung City police to be seated in a vehicle with his associates Hung I-yuan (洪億原) and Chen I-cheng (陳羿丞), which was parked in a red no-parking zone at the corner of Dashun Road and Dingshan Street in the city's Sanmin District.

When police officers Shih Chien-an (施建安) and Yu Ho-chien (余和謙) approached the car, they ordered the three men to exit the vehicle, but they refused. The two officers then pointed their weapons at the vehicle and repeated their command.

Suddenly, Chen, who was wearing a SWAT tactical vest came out of the right backseat of the car and pointed a modified Taurus pistol at Yu and fired at him, however, his weapon soon jammed. Yu immediately returned fire while Hung also began firing as he pushed Chen down.

According to police, including warning shots, officers fired a total of 22 times, with one bullet entering Chen's left hip and traveling up to his right chest. Chen was immediately rushed to the hospital, but because of a massive loss of blood, doctors were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead.

The two other suspects were taken into police custody and officers confiscated two Colt RM22401 sub-machine guns, a modified Clark pistol, one modified Mauser HSc Mod. 19, two modified Taurus handguns and 305 rounds of ammunition. Police also found two packets of Heroin weighing 0.4 grams, five packets of of amphetamine weighing 127.8 grams, a pipe, NT$495,000 in cash and various gun modification tools. There was also a pet parrot found in the vehicle.



Guns seized after shootout. (CNA image)

Police said that the driver of the vehicle Chen I-cheng (41), who had a record of drug offenses, and was carrying a modified Taurus pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition, has been taken into custody. The passenger, Hung I-yuan (41), who was also wanted for drug and gun offenses, told police that he was headed to Nantou to deal with his drug addiction problems.



Bullets seized after shootout. (CNA image)

The men had originally pulled over the vehicle to check their navigation system before police had approached and the ensuing gun battle had broken out.