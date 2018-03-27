All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 76 51 21 4 106 273 217 x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189 Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216 Washington 76 45 24 7 97 240 223 Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233 Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208 Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228 New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225 Florida 74 39 28 7 85 226 224 Carolina 76 34 31 11 79 212 240 N.Y. Rangers 76 33 35 8 74 221 245 N.Y. Islanders 76 31 35 10 72 242 276 Montreal 77 28 37 12 68 196 245 Detroit 76 27 38 11 65 194 237 Ottawa 75 26 38 11 63 204 266 Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 75 48 16 11 107 243 192 x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196 Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204 San Jose 76 44 23 9 97 236 206 Minnesota 75 42 24 9 93 232 213 Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204 Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218 St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196 Los Angeles 76 41 28 7 89 221 190 Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208 Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231 Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243 Chicago 77 31 36 10 72 217 238 Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247 Arizona 76 26 39 11 63 190 242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Monday's Games

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Carolina 4, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 2

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Chicago 3, SO

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.