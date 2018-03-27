Former Australian premier hints at leadership ambition

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott hints that he still holds leadership ambitions as his replacement struggles to turn around the government's disastrous opinion polling.

Abbott dropped the hint on Tuesday while launching a book by One Nation minor party leader Pauline Hanson.

Hanson was voted out of Parliament after a single three-year term in 1998, but was elected to the Senate in 2016.

Abbott praised One Nation's three senators for helping the ruling conservative coalition pass legislation through the upper chamber where the government does not hold a majority of seats.

Abbott told the book launch that Hanson is "confirmation of that old adage that you are always better the second time around."

He declined to say whether the adage applied to himself.