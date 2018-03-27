  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei 7-Eleven customer spends NT$19, wins NT$10 million special prize

Lucky 7-Eleven customer in New Taipei City spends NT$19 on a snack and wins Taiwan receipt lottery NT$10 million special prize

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/27 10:49

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A lucky 7-Eleven customer spent a mere NT$19 (US$0.65) on a snack in New Taipei City and ended up winning the NT$10 million special prize of the Jan. - Feb. edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery

The 7-Eleven customer won the NT$10 million special prize with the winning number of 21735266 after buying a snack for NT$19 at a Guting Store in New Taipei City's Banqiao District. The convenience store chain announced three winners of the NT$10 million special prize and two winners of the NT$2 million grand prize that had the lucky number 91874254.

The two other lucky winners at 7-Eleven included a customer who spent NT$25 at a 7-Eleven Kaohsiung's Zuoying District and a patron who spent NT$58 on fresh food at a branch in Changhua County's Yuanlin City. 

One of 7-Eleven's grand prize winners purchased a powdered drink for NT$37 at a shop in Kaohsiung's Mituo District, while the other winner purchased fresh food and a drink for NT$52 at a New Taipei City branch in Banqiao District. 

Family Mart said that it had one winner of the special prize, one winner of the NT$2 million grand prize and one winner of the NT$1 million prize. The winner of the NT$10 million special prize had purchased I-Mei Milk Tea, cigarettes and other goods for a total of NT$128 at Family Mart's Guanghua store in Taoyuan's Zhongli District. 

Family Mart's winner of the NT$1 million prize actually had done so with a paperless e-invoice that was issued when they bought a bread product for NT$25 at its Jintai branch in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District. The grand prize winner had made an unspecified purchase at a Family Mart in Kaohsiung City's Fengshan District. 

PX Mart announced it had one winner of the special prize and one winner of the grand prize.

PX Mart said a customer who purchased canned squid and olive oil for NT$351 at its store in Taichung's Dadu District won the special prize. 

Special Prize

21735266

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize

91874254

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

56065209, 05739340, 69001612

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

591, 342

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for 
Prize Money 
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office between April 6, 2018 and July 5, 2018., or get equivalent merchandise from convenient stores across the country at a slightly shorter period than the earlier stated period.  Please check with convenient stores.  A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, t he winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.
receipt lottery
lottery
invoice lottery

RELATED ARTICLES

Two NT$10 million receipt special prizes yet to be claimed
2018/03/23 12:23
Convenience stores to pay out Taiwan receipt lottery winnings in goods
2018/03/13 16:34
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup – March 9
2018/03/09 18:39
Two more winning numbers to be added to Taiwan receipt lottery
2018/03/05 14:35
Foreign couple wins NT$2 million in Taiwan lottery
2018/02/18 13:41