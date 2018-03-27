New Taipei 7-Eleven customer spends NT$19, wins NT$10 million special prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A lucky 7-Eleven customer spent a mere NT$19 (US$0.65) on a snack in New Taipei City and ended up winning the NT$10 million special prize of the Jan. - Feb. edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery
The 7-Eleven customer won the NT$10 million special prize with the winning number of 21735266 after buying a snack for NT$19 at a Guting Store in New Taipei City's Banqiao District. The convenience store chain announced three winners of the NT$10 million special prize and two winners of the NT$2 million grand prize that had the lucky number 91874254.
The two other lucky winners at 7-Eleven included a customer who spent NT$25 at a 7-Eleven Kaohsiung's Zuoying District and a patron who spent NT$58 on fresh food at a branch in Changhua County's Yuanlin City.
One of 7-Eleven's grand prize winners purchased a powdered drink for NT$37 at a shop in Kaohsiung's Mituo District, while the other winner purchased fresh food and a drink for NT$52 at a New Taipei City branch in Banqiao District.
Family Mart said that it had one winner of the special prize, one winner of the NT$2 million grand prize and one winner of the NT$1 million prize. The winner of the NT$10 million special prize had purchased I-Mei Milk Tea, cigarettes and other goods for a total of NT$128 at Family Mart's Guanghua store in Taoyuan's Zhongli District.
Family Mart's winner of the NT$1 million prize actually had done so with a paperless e-invoice that was issued when they bought a bread product for NT$25 at its Jintai branch in New Taipei City's Xinzhuang District. The grand prize winner had made an unspecified purchase at a Family Mart in Kaohsiung City's Fengshan District.
PX Mart announced it had one winner of the special prize and one winner of the grand prize.
PX Mart said a customer who purchased canned squid and olive oil for NT$351 at its store in Taichung's Dadu District won the special prize.
|
Special Prize
|
21735266
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.
|
Grand Prize
|
91874254
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.
|
First Prize
|
56065209, 05739340, 69001612
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Third Prize
|
NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Sixth Prize
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Additional
|
591, 342
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.
|
