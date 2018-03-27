|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Tampa Bay
|76
|51
|21
|4
|106
|273
|217
|27-9-2
|24-12-2
|16-7-2
|x-Boston
|74
|47
|17
|10
|104
|245
|189
|25-7-5
|22-10-5
|15-5-2
|Toronto
|76
|45
|24
|7
|97
|257
|216
|26-9-2
|19-15-5
|14-8-3
|Washington
|76
|45
|24
|7
|97
|240
|223
|26-9-2
|19-15-5
|14-7-3
|Pittsburgh
|76
|43
|27
|6
|92
|251
|233
|28-8-2
|15-19-4
|16-7-2
|Columbus
|76
|42
|29
|5
|89
|215
|208
|25-12-2
|17-17-3
|14-10-3
|Philadelphia
|76
|38
|25
|13
|89
|230
|228
|19-13-6
|19-12-7
|12-7-6
|New Jersey
|75
|39
|28
|8
|86
|225
|225
|19-14-3
|20-14-5
|13-9-1
|Florida
|74
|39
|28
|7
|85
|226
|224
|23-11-3
|16-17-4
|14-6-2
|Carolina
|76
|34
|31
|11
|79
|212
|240
|18-15-6
|16-16-5
|9-10-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|76
|33
|35
|8
|74
|221
|245
|21-15-4
|12-20-4
|9-11-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|31
|35
|10
|72
|242
|276
|17-17-4
|14-18-6
|11-12-2
|Montreal
|77
|28
|37
|12
|68
|196
|245
|18-13-8
|10-24-4
|12-9-5
|Detroit
|76
|27
|38
|11
|65
|194
|237
|14-15-8
|13-23-3
|6-15-4
|Ottawa
|75
|26
|38
|11
|63
|204
|266
|15-17-6
|11-21-5
|8-12-4
|Buffalo
|76
|24
|40
|12
|60
|177
|250
|11-23-5
|13-17-7
|11-9-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|75
|48
|16
|11
|107
|243
|192
|25-8-4
|23-8-7
|17-5-3
|x-Winnipeg
|75
|46
|19
|10
|102
|250
|196
|29-7-2
|17-12-8
|14-8-2
|Vegas
|75
|47
|21
|7
|101
|250
|204
|26-9-2
|21-12-5
|18-3-3
|San Jose
|75
|43
|23
|9
|95
|232
|203
|24-11-3
|19-12-6
|21-4-3
|Minnesota
|75
|42
|24
|9
|93
|232
|213
|25-6-8
|17-18-1
|12-11-0
|Anaheim
|76
|39
|24
|13
|91
|217
|204
|22-10-5
|17-14-8
|13-6-7
|Colorado
|75
|41
|26
|8
|90
|239
|218
|26-10-2
|15-16-6
|11-10-3
|St. Louis
|75
|42
|28
|5
|89
|209
|196
|23-15-0
|19-13-5
|10-10-3
|Los Angeles
|76
|41
|28
|7
|89
|221
|190
|19-14-3
|22-14-4
|11-11-4
|Dallas
|76
|38
|30
|8
|84
|215
|208
|24-12-3
|14-18-5
|11-13-0
|Calgary
|76
|35
|31
|10
|80
|205
|231
|15-18-4
|20-13-6
|10-12-3
|Edmonton
|76
|34
|36
|6
|74
|221
|243
|17-17-4
|17-19-2
|14-9-2
|Chicago
|76
|31
|36
|9
|71
|214
|234
|17-17-4
|14-19-5
|7-11-3
|Vancouver
|76
|27
|40
|9
|63
|197
|247
|12-18-6
|15-22-3
|6-17-1
|Arizona
|76
|26
|39
|11
|63
|190
|242
|15-20-4
|11-19-7
|8-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO
Vancouver 4, Dallas 1
Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Anaheim 5, Edmonton 4, OT
|Monday's Games
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Carolina 4, Ottawa 1
Buffalo 3, Toronto 2
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.