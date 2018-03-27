Fultz helps 76ers beat Nuggets 123-104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Markelle Fultz had 10 points and eight rebounds in his first game since October, helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 123-104 on Monday night.

The Sixers and their fans wanted the No. 1 pick to play and — after five often-confusing months — they got him.

The first pick of the 2017 draft shot an air ball, had three shots blocked and artfully attacked the lane, flashing glimpses of what has made him both a mystery project and prominent prospect.

With a playoff berth clinched for the first time since 2012, the 76ers and Fultz decided the time was right for the guard to return from an injured shoulder and busted confidence that had cost him all but four games of his rookie season.

Joel Embiid had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Sixers. Will Barton led Denver with 25 points.

HORNETS 137, KNICKS 128, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 11 points of his 31 points and three assists in overtime, and Charlotte earned its fourth straight victory.

Walker hit a late 3-pointer to help send the game into overtime and then took over.

Walker was 4 for 4 in the extra period with three 3-pointers to outduel New York's Trey Burke, who finished with a career-high 42 points on 19-of-31 shooting and 12 assists.

Dwight Howard had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets.

Michael Beasley added 27 points for the Knicks, who fell to 9-30 on the road.

PISTONS 112, LAKERS 106

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 20 points and Reggie Bullock had 16, leading the Pistons to the victory.

Detroit (34-40) won for the fourth time in five games, but trails idle Miami by five games for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

With Blake Griffin reduced to 24 minutes due to foul trouble, reserve Anthony Tolliver added 15 points as the Pistons put six players in double figures.

Julius Randle had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Lonzo Ball finished with 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 11 boards.

