National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/27 09:35
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Tampa Bay 75 51 20 4 106 272 213
x-Boston 74 47 17 10 104 245 189
Toronto 76 45 24 7 97 257 216
Florida 73 38 28 7 83 223 224
Montreal 76 27 37 12 66 192 243
Detroit 75 27 37 11 65 192 233
Ottawa 75 26 38 11 63 204 266
Buffalo 76 24 40 12 60 177 250
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 75 44 24 7 95 236 221
Pittsburgh 76 43 27 6 92 251 233
Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208
Philadelphia 76 38 25 13 89 230 228
New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225
Carolina 76 34 31 11 79 212 240
N.Y. Rangers 75 33 34 8 74 219 241
N.Y. Islanders 75 31 34 10 72 242 273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Nashville 75 48 16 11 107 243 192
x-Winnipeg 75 46 19 10 102 250 196
Minnesota 75 42 24 9 93 232 213
Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218
St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196
Dallas 76 38 30 8 84 215 208
Chicago 76 31 36 9 71 214 234
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204
San Jose 75 43 23 9 95 232 203
Anaheim 76 39 24 13 91 217 204
Los Angeles 76 41 28 7 89 221 190
Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231
Edmonton 76 34 36 6 74 221 243
Vancouver 76 27 40 9 63 197 247
Arizona 75 25 39 11 61 186 241

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 4, SO

Vancouver 4, Dallas 1

Boston 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Anaheim 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Monday's Games

Carolina 4, Ottawa 1

Buffalo 3, Toronto 2

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.