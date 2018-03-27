  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/27 09:18
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 20 .730
x-Boston 50 23 .685
x-Cleveland 44 29 .603
x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 11
x-Indiana 43 31 .581 11
Washington 40 33 .548 13½
Milwaukee 39 34 .534 14½
Miami 39 35 .527 15
Detroit 34 40 .459 20
Charlotte 33 41 .446 21
New York 27 47 .365 27
Chicago 24 49 .329 29½
Brooklyn 23 51 .311 31
Orlando 22 51 .301 31½
Atlanta 21 53 .284 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 60 14 .811
y-Golden State 54 19 .740
Portland 45 28 .616 14½
Oklahoma City 44 31 .587 16½
San Antonio 43 31 .581 17
New Orleans 43 31 .581 17
Minnesota 42 32 .568 18
Utah 42 32 .568 18
Denver 40 33 .548 19½
L.A. Clippers 39 34 .534 20½
L.A. Lakers 32 41 .438 27½
Sacramento 24 50 .324 36
Dallas 22 51 .301 37½
Memphis 19 54 .260 40½
Phoenix 19 55 .257 41

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 121, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 106, San Antonio 103

Indiana 113, Miami 107, OT

Boston 104, Sacramento 93

L.A. Clippers 117, Toronto 106

New York 101, Washington 97

Portland 108, Oklahoma City 105

Houston 118, Atlanta 99

Utah 110, Golden State 91

Monday's Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit 112, L.A. Lakers 106

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.