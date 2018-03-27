10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. US, EUROPE PUNISH RUSSIA OVER SPY CASE

Western nations band together to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats they accuse of being spies, punishing Moscow for its alleged poisoning of an ex-intelligence officer in Britain.

2. CIVIL RIGHTS ICON DIES AT 76

As a young girl in Kansas, Linda Brown found herself at the center of the 1954 Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in America's schools.

3. WHY FACEBOOK'S ZUCKERBERG IS TAKING HEAT

Critics say the tech billionaire continues to ignore the possibility of the social network being used for dark purposes.

4. TRUMP'S LAWYER DISCOUNTS STORMY DANIELS' CLAIM

Michael Cohen challenges the porn actress's allegation that someone tied to Trump threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story about a tryst.

5. HOW HIGH A HILL DEMS MUST CLIMB

To win a majority in the House, Democrats would need a tremendous electoral wave in the midterms not seen in more than 40 years, a report concludes.

6. WALL STREET CLAWING ITS WAY BACK

The Dow surges nearly 670 points, erasing nearly half the ground it lost last week and marking the biggest gain since August 2015.

7. WHAT AMERICANS ARE OK WITH

An AP-NORC poll shows most people in the U.S. approve of Trump's plan to negotiate directly with North Korea's leader.

8. US GUNMAKER HITS HARD TIMES

Remington, which began turning out flintlock rifles when there were only 19 states in the Union, files for bankruptcy.

9. DETAILS OF PRINCE'S DRUG OVERDOSE EMERGE

A toxicology report shows the entertainer had "exceedingly high" concentrations of fentanyl in his body when he died.

10. EVIL EMPIRE EBBS

The New York Yankees are on track to open the season with baseball's seventh-highest payroll, their lowest ranking since 1992.