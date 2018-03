Miami Open Results

Monday The Tennis Center at Crandon Park Key Biscayne, Florida Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Third Round

Pablo Carreno Busta (16), Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco (31), Spain, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Sam Querrey (11), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios (17), Australia, def. Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Women Fourth Round

Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 2-1 retired.

Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Sloane Stephens (13), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (3), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Ashleigh Barty (21), Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles Men Second Round

Ben Mclachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (5), Romania, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-7.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. John Isner and Donald Young, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Leonardo Mayer and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.