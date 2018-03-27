MASTERS '18: Active players eligible for the Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (AP) — The 86 players who are eligible and expected to play in the 82nd Masters on April 5-8. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible. One spot remains available if the Houston Open winner this week is not already eligible:

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Tiger Woods, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Mark O'Meara, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, Ian Woosnam, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy.

U.S. PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Jason Dufner.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (three years): Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-Doc Redman, a-Doug Ghim.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Harry Ellis.

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Yin Luxin.

LATIN AMERICA AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Joaquin Niemann.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Matt Parziale.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2017 MASTERS: Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters, Paul Casey, Kevin Chappell, Ryan Moore, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2017 U.S. OPEN: Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2017 BRITISH OPEN: Li Haotong, Rafa Cabrera Bello.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2017 U.S. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed.

U.S. PGA TOUR EVENT WINNERS SINCE 2017 MASTERS (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): Wesley Bryan, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Kyle Stanley, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Jhonattan Vegas, Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele, Pat Perez, Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Ted Potter Jr.

FIELD FROM THE 2017 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Adam Hadwin, Charley Hoffman.

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2017: Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Matt Fitzpatrick, Branden Grace, Ross Fisher, Yuta Ikeda, Bernd Wiesberger, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Yusaku Miyazato.

TOP 50 FROM WORLD RANKING ON MARCH 25: Cameron Smith, Satoshi Kodaira, Dylan Frittelli, Chez Reavie.

SPECIAL INVITATION: Shubhankar Sharma.

a-amateur