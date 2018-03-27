GOP-led states back Trump in California 'sanctuary' lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas and more than a dozen other states led by Republican governors are supporting the Trump administration in its lawsuit over California's so-called sanctuary laws that protect people in the U.S. illegally.

In a court filing Monday, the states say the laws are designed to interfere with or block federal immigration enforcement, and California doesn't have that authority.

The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws, including one that bars law enforcement from providing release dates for people in jail.

Federal officials say they need the kind of information California has blocked to take custody of people in the country illegally who are dangerous and need to be removed.

State officials say their policies increase public safety by promoting trust between immigrants and law enforcement.

An email to the California attorney general's office was not immediately returned.