Monday's Major League Linescore

|Las Vegas
|001
|000
|0xx—1
|5
|0
|New York Mets
|000
|021
|xxx—3
|4
|0
deGrom, Blevins (4), Ramos (5), Sewald (6), and d'Arnaud; Harvey, Swarzak (4), Familia (5), Gsellman (6), Rhame (7), and Plawecki. W_Familia 1-1. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_Rhame. HRs_Conforto.
|Philadelphia
|123
|000
|000—6
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|100—3
|8
|2
Velasquez, Arano (5), Hernandez (6), Ramos (6), Singer (7), Bergjans (9), and Knapp; Williams, Santana (3), Kontos (5), Feliz (6), Schultz (7), Neverauskas (8), Smoker (8), Hellweg (9), and Diaz, Lavarnway. W_Velasquez 2-3. L_Williams 0-3. Sv_Bergjans. HRs_Kingery, Knapp.
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000—2
|8
|1
Eovaldi, Harrison (7), Franco (8), and Sucre, De la Calle; Liriano, Greene (7), Aumont (8), Schreiber (9), and McCann, Athmann. HRs_Miller; McCann, Jones.
