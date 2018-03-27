  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/27 04:21
Las Vegas 001 000 0xx—1 5 0
New York Mets 000 021 xxx—3 4 0

deGrom, Blevins (4), Ramos (5), Sewald (6), and d'Arnaud; Harvey, Swarzak (4), Familia (5), Gsellman (6), Rhame (7), and Plawecki. W_Familia 1-1. L_Ramos 0-1. Sv_Rhame. HRs_Conforto.

Philadelphia 123 000 000—6 9 1
Pittsburgh 000 002 100—3 8 2

Velasquez, Arano (5), Hernandez (6), Ramos (6), Singer (7), Bergjans (9), and Knapp; Williams, Santana (3), Kontos (5), Feliz (6), Schultz (7), Neverauskas (8), Smoker (8), Hellweg (9), and Diaz, Lavarnway. W_Velasquez 2-3. L_Williams 0-3. Sv_Bergjans. HRs_Kingery, Knapp.

Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2 5 0
Detroit 001 001 000—2 8 1

Eovaldi, Harrison (7), Franco (8), and Sucre, De la Calle; Liriano, Greene (7), Aumont (8), Schreiber (9), and McCann, Athmann. HRs_Miller; McCann, Jones.

